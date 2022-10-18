I love celebrating Invincible Day every season – Wenger’s long lasting legacy…

The invincibles title stays in the RED side of North London!

Some of you might get a sense of deja-vu when reading this article, because I have written one like this last season and the season before if I remember rightly…

And here is why……

ARSENAL ARE STILL THE ONLY SIDE TO REMAIN UNBEATEN IN A SEASON!

So, if need be I will write the same article every year, especially where our Invincibility is concerned, as it is worth shouting about no matter how our season is going and how it ends up panning out!

In my eyes anyway!

Yet again we are now STILL the only team to remain unbeaten through a season, meaning we are still the ONLY team to have the INVINCIBLE name tag and the golden trophy, for one more season at least!

The only team to have remained unbeaten this season, up until Sunday was Manchester City, but even Erling Haaland couldn’t see past Alisson and Liverpool, and so the last remaining unbeaten team so far this season fell to a 1-0 loss to Liverpool, a team whom we so sweetly beat by a 3-2 score line last week. Big thanks to them 😀

And so, as City lost yesterday they in turn gave away the chance of trying to go a whole season unbeaten, making Liverpool the only side to even come remotely close in recent seasons.

But regardless of what happens this season with Arsenal, at least for one more season we are still the unbeaten Invincibles and that title stays at the Emirates for one more year!

Because it is a feat in itself to go a whole season unbeaten and I do hope that the record is never broken in my lifetime and if it is then it can only be by Arsenal themselves and not by any other team! Wenger’s legacy lives on.

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

So onwards and upwards we go!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

