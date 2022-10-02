‘I love him at Arsenal’ – Former rival praises current star

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has confessed his love for Gabriel Jesus, who traded Manchester City for Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners made the shrewd move to make the Brazilian their priority signing ahead of the summer transfer window, and managed to fend off our rivals in pursuit of his signature.

He has taken the change in his stride, scoring more than a goal per game in pre-season, before adding five goals and three assists in his eight opening league outings.

Former United and England defender has now admitted that he adores the striker, claiming that he was a fan even when he played for Manchester City also.

“Gabriel Jesus has been brilliant, and I love him to pieces,” Neville told Sky Sports listeners (via HITC).

“I loved him when he was here, I love him at Arsenal, but this is a different stratosphere of player, and that’s not a criticism of Gabriel Jesus.”

I think Jesus is the type of player who it is hard to dislike. I think that is telling by him becoming the most picked player at any point in the Fantasy Premeier League, but it seems pretty obvious that he has taken us to another level. His mentality, his composure, his consistency. He has so many traits which are rubbing off on his team-mates, and it seems crazy to think that he has only played with the vast majority of the team since July.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell what he thinks about VAR!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids