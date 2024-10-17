“I love him” David Beckham heaps praise on Arsenal star

David Beckham has expressed his admiration for Bukayo Saka’s conduct both on and off the field in a conversation with Rio Ferdinand.

Saka has emerged as a key player for both the England national team and Arsenal, helping to bring club and country closer to ending their trophy droughts.

The young forward leads an exemplary life on and off the pitch, earning the respect of former players and neutral fans alike.

He consistently performs his duties and serves as a role model for other players, demonstrating leadership qualities that many aspire to emulate.

Saka now occupies the right-wing position for England, a role Beckham once played, and the former star is pleased with how he has taken on the responsibility.

The former Manchester United star was asked if he thinks Saka is a great number 7, and he said on Rio Presents:

“You look at the guy, I love him as a player. I love him as a person, firstly, but I love him as a player. And everything that he represents as a footballer, not just on the field, but off the field as well.

“He’s trying to make a difference in many different areas. But you know that he’s focused on his players as well, and that’s what I love about him. So I think he’s a great number seven.”

It is hard not to love Saka because he is clearly one of the best players in the world right now, and he also has a great personality.

