“I love playing for Arsenal.” says England Women striker Alessia Russo, live at N5

Alessia Russo seems to have left her Manchester United days well and truly in the past as she’s found a home at the Emirates Stadium. Ahead of the Arsenal men versus Manchester United game, Alessia Russo was live at N5.

There, she shared a wealth of information and hinted at why Arsenal, rather than Manchester United, had always been her dream club.

Russo admits, “I love being in London, and I love playing for Arsenal.”

After last season, it was agreed that Arsenal Women would be playing their home games at the Emirates Stadium, after selling out the main stadium whenever they played there, the club bowed to pressure and opted to award the girls.

On playing at the Emirates, she said, “I love playing here. The atmosphere is incredible. The fans are amazing; they’re so loud throughout. It’s special to get those kinds of moments throughout the season.”

In the winter transfer window of 2023, Arsenal were keen to sign Russo on a record deal, but United rejected their advances. United’s decision proved to be unwise, as she left them for the Gunners on a free transfer six months later.

It may be a bit awkward for United fans to listen to Russo, who left them in the summer of 2023. She openly hints she was a Gunner at heart with her claims.

Interestingly, prior to the Arsenal versus Manchester United match, she predicted a 2-0 victory for Arsenal, and that’s exactly how the match transpired.

Otherwise, before the break, Russo seemed to have found her footing in red and white.

In the seven games prior to the international, she scored four goals. Last season, she hit top form after the winter break; this season, she appears to have found her rhythm early on, alongside her Arsenal teammates who have really found some good form through October and November. Let’s hope it continues in the last 4 matches of 2024..

What are your thoughts Gooners? It’s hard to believe that Russo has been with us for a season and a half now..

Michelle M

