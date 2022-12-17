“I love playing for Arsenal” says Lioness star Beth Mead on signing new club contract by Michelle

27 year old Beth Mead has signed a new contract that will see the England and Arsenal star with the North London club for the foreseeable future.

Beth is currently out of football action due to a significant ACL injury picked up when Arsenal suffered their first Women’s Super League defeat in 15 games, against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

When England won the Euros in summer, Beth was named the Player of the Tournament and picked up the Golden Boot award. Beth was awarded BBC Woman’s Footballer of the Year and was also nominated for the prestigious Balon d’Or Best Woman Footballer 2022, coming second only to Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas.

Speaking to Arsenal.com after signing her new deal Beth was extremely enthusiastic I love playing for Arsenal, I love where I am and I love my family away from family here. I love Arsenal and what Arsenal is about and want to keep on pushing forward together.

Obviously there’s still so much we can still do at the club, we’ve not won the league title in a while and if you’re looking at trophies-wise, the Champions League is always an exciting one to be a part of, which we’ve done recently, but now we want to get to that next level and get to semis and finals and win trophies. We’ve built a solid foundation as a team but now we need to start winning things and we need to start pushing on in that aspect.

If you said to me last season I would have achieved this or that, I would have laughed at you, but I think it motivated me to know how possible it is if you put your mind to it and you’re willing to work hard to do that.

Now I’ve got a new motivational target and I’ve got to become a beast in the gym. It’s not my favourite place in the world, I’m not going to lie, but we’ll get there and I’ll be back!

It is expected that Beth will be out of action for the rest of this football season and there is a question mark over whether she will have recovered sufficiently to join the Lionesses at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand next summer. With her positive mental attitude and lot’s of ‘dreaded’ time in the gym our Meado might just get there..

