I love Tierney but Arsenal MUST find a replacement this summer?

Is it time to replace Tierney? by Jonbo
I seem a little obsessed with injuries at the moment, given this is my third article on the subject in just over a couple of weeks or so. I promise, it’ll be something different next time.
I stand by the fact that injuries derailed our top 4 hopes, but when it came to Kieran Tierney, Arteta could have been better prepared for any possible injuries, because we are all aware of his injury record. Arteta did recognise this as an area that needed strengthening, but it was too much of a gamble with the inexperienced Tavares.
Tierney has spent three seasons at Arsenal and has only managed an average of 29 games per season across all competitions, and only an average of 21 games per season in the league. He has only appeared in over 25 league games in one of those seasons, his maximum being only 27. He wouldn’t have even been fully fit in all of those games either, given it takes a few matches to get match fit again.
I absolutely love Tierney! Quality player, the right attitude, work rate, strong mentality, and captain material. We are so much weaker without him. But it doesn’t matter how good you are if you’re rarely available.
I am one for patience. You don’t just dump a quality player after an injury or two, but the situation does need looking at after two seasons if it has been a continuous issue. We are now into our third season of Tierney’s injury problems. We simply cannot go into another season relying on him as our first choice LB anymore.
Given Tierney’s appearance record, and the fact we’ll have a lot more games next season with European football once again. Tavares could easily end up playing more than 25 games next season… and that worries me! So even more reason to sign a new LB.
I have always criticised Wenger for not dealing with injuries, so the same rule must be applied to Arteta. Wenger stuck by so many injury-prone players that it became farcical in the end! And who suffered? The club and its fans. If it’s some injuries early on, you have to be fair and patient, but if it keeps happening, then you cannot keep dishing out contracts to these players, and refusing to adequately replace them.
Like I have stated, I love Tierney, but it doesn’t matter how good a player is, if they’re rarely available they’re not much use.
Arsenal MUST sign a new LB this summer.
Jonbo
Arteta needs to rotate to build confidence and experience. His mismanagement of both sambi and taveres cost us in the end. Don’t forget, they both started the season quite well (unexpectedly well). They then rotted on the bench until they were needed and once they had their chance, they folded. Why not periodically rotate (especially in games you can afford to)? It keeps people honest competing for spots and also helps keep the next man up ready and focused. We can’t afford to write off sambi or taveres. They CAN come good. Hopefully Europe will force arteta to improve in this field but you can’t play the same 11 every match and expect your bench to step up out of nowhere
Arsenal’s loss from the top 4 is in my view attributable to the defense. White has the right temperament and no-nonsense attitude and will earn a red card which is ok by me.
Tierney and Gabriel and TomTomiyasu are not strong defenders. Take a look at the defense of Liverpool!!!.
We need to invest in the defense and NOT keep hoping and shopping for strikers. What use is it where we are pushed to the back and have no use for the strikers? This incidentally is usually the case, The strikers stay all by themselves as lone wolves. I fear the sought highly prized forwards may not suit the Arteta pattern of play and will get underutilized and frustrated.
“obsessed” lol, especially considering some of your “inclinations”
as for Tierney, on his best day he’s a beast, unfortunately his best days are few and far between, as he can’t seem to handle the rigors that come with playing both sides of the ball…as such, he went from a guy wreaking havoc on the wings, to someone who became known more for his improved defensive play, but rarely did we see both on display on any given evening
the real problem is that we can’t afford to repeat the financial mistakes of the past, like we did with Leno and others, by actively searching for his replacement before he’s been sold on to the highest possible bidder…based on our recent history, this sort of savviness isn’t in our organizational tool box, so it does worry me that we’ll sh** the proverbial bed once again