“I loved every minute,” Mikel Arteta opens up on facing Xhaka

Granit Xhaka was set to leave Arsenal during the January 2020 transfer window, shortly after Mikel Arteta was appointed as the club’s manager. The Swiss midfielder had experienced a difficult period, falling out of favour with supporters and being stripped of the captaincy. Despite this, Arteta recognised Xhaka’s quality and understood that losing him midseason would have been detrimental to the team. The manager worked hard to convince him to stay, and Xhaka ultimately reversed his decision, going on to play a pivotal role under Arteta’s leadership.

Xhaka’s Journey and Sunderland Challenge

Xhaka remained with Arsenal until 2023, helping the club return to the Champions League before departing. He now plays a key role for the Black Cats, who have been exceeding expectations this season. Facing his former club today, Xhaka will aim to make an impact and help Sunderland continue their impressive start in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be determined to maintain their winning form and prevent the Swiss midfielder from influencing the game.

The encounter carries both professional and personal significance for Xhaka, as he reunites with former teammates and the manager who played a crucial role in his career development at Arsenal. His presence adds an interesting dynamic to the fixture, as he seeks to balance loyalty to his current club with the emotional connections to his former side.

Arteta Reflects on Xhaka

Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta reflected on his time with Xhaka and the contribution he made to the team. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said: “I loved every minute that we spent together. When I joined, he was in a special moment in his life and career, and between all of us, we tried to guide him, to give him a different perspective, and make him feel loved and valued, and he responded in an incredible way. He made me a better coach, he helped us to develop and improve a lot as a football team and as a club, and I will be eternally grateful because I have great memories with him.”

Arteta’s comments underline the mutual respect and influence shared between manager and player. While today Xhaka lines up as an opponent, his impact on Arsenal’s recent history remains significant, highlighting the important role he played during his seven-year spell at the club.

