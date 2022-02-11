Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is unhappy that his side keep being punished, after Arsenal suffered yet another red card in last night’s match with Wolves.

The Gunners managed to hold onto a 1-0 win last night, despite losing Gabriel Martinelli two a double-yellow card midway through the second half.

It was a rare occasion where a player received two yellow cards, being sent off for a double offense with the second offense committed before he had been shown the initial yellow.

While it is unclear if the manner of the double-yellow annoyed Arteta is unclear, but he claimed after the full-time whistle that he wanted to hold conversations with officials after a bout of decisions have gone against us.

“If you ask me if I’m happy with the decisions we’ve had this season, I’m not at all,” Arteta told Arsenal Media. “But that’s a conversation I will have privately with the officials. We need explanations, we need explanations with what happened in VAR and I need explanations with what happened today.”

He was then asked if he had held any such talks up to this point, and he simply replied: “No but they are going to happen soon.”

While there has been some decisions that have gone against us, it is clear to me that both of Martinelli’s yellows last night was worthy, although a little harsh. A yellow card is supposed to be a warning to deter you from making more infractions in my eyes, something we was denied on this occasion, but you can understand that both actions should singularly have earned a yellow card each.

Patrick