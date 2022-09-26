‘I need him to concentrate’ – Arteta’s Arsenal role criticised by former chief

Former Head of Football Raul Sanllehi has insisted that Mikel Arteta should not have been named Manager of Arsenal Football Club, claiming his role should just be to coach the side.

The chief left the club in 2020, with his responsibilities being shared out across Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta, and the club has continued to progress since.

Sanllehi claims that Arsenal were wrong to give Arteta the reigns of ‘manager’ however.

“I do not agree when clubs call the first-team coach ‘the manager’,” Sanllehi told The Athletic.

“First-team coach is first-team coach, that is enough. Nowadays, the workload is overwhelming, and I need him to concentrate on the first team.

“Anything that distracts you from that is not your responsibility — travel arrangements, the pitch, salary budget, medical department. We will get other people to do that. The first-team coach is short-term oriented — just win tonight’s game.

“They have betrayed the model a little bit now. By going back to the manager at the top, that is a mistake, but that is their mistake. I would have not allowed that to happen. But that’s fine, it is working so far for them.”

It sounds like sour grapes by Raul here. His job was counterfeited by the decision to give Arteta more power, and he is claiming the decision was wrong.

He admits that it is working also, which makes you further question why he is criticising the decision…

Am I alone in thinking that Sanllehi’s comments just sound bitter?

Patrick

————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids