“I need to be patient” Arsenal star admits he needs to wait for his time

Gabriel Martinelli has admitted that he knows he needs to be patient after his goal-scoring appearance for Arsenal against Newcastle United.

The Brazilian is a favourite of Arsenal’s fans and most of them have been keen to see him play more regularly for the club.

However, playing chances haven’t been coming his way with Mikel Arteta fielding other attackers at the club ahead of him.

He has been waiting for his chance and his goal against Newcastle proved he is really a quality player that deserves more playing chances.

But the former Ituano man understands he needs to wait for his opportunities to come, and he has to keep working hard to earn them.

He told Arsenal media: “Yeah I need to be patient as I always say, if I play 10 or 20 minutes, I have to play well and be ready to play.

“I love the fans, I’m so happy to be here, playing for this club and I’m so happy for the victory.

“We knew that the game was going to be hard, but we came prepared to the game and I’m so happy.

“To be fair I don’t remember! (the goal)” he added. “I think Martin played it wide to Tomi and I just thought ‘I’d go to the box and try to head it’ and I finished the ball. I’m just happy to score the goal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is one of the most talented members of our squad right now, and we all want to see him play often.

However, Arteta is the manager and picks the players he wants in the team.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both likely to leave Arsenal, Martinelli should get more playing chances next season.

But he could be relegated to the bench role in another campaign if Arsenal signs another striker to replace the outgoing players.