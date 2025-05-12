I never doubted Arteta tactically but maybe now mentally?

I often have told the story of Highbury being decorated and iconic manager Herbert Chapman paying out of his own money for marble red paint.
The idea being our manager wanted any visitor to walk into our stadium and know this was the club who did everything with class.
That became our reputation around the world.
On the red half of North London they did things the right way….. the Arsenal way.
That’s what hurt so many Gooners about Mikel Arteta’s reaction to Wednesday night.
He lacked grace and humility.
He was putting himself in a position where he could be laughed at.
He was making himself look silly.
By association that meant he was making Arsenal look silly – Arsenal were being laughed at.
The third highest paid manager in the world should be protecting the club more than that.
On Sunday however there was so much to be proud of.
Going to Anfield just days after being knocked out of the Champions League, it was always going to be difficult to lift the spirits of the squad. Especially in a fixture with little to gain against a team who can play with freedom.
Not all fanbases would have sold out the away end after the heartbreak in Paris. That’s a long trip to make just to watch a guard of honour.
Bear in mind some in attendance would have travelled to France in midweek as well.
That takes class .
There is zero rule that our players had to applaud Liverpool onto the pitch. Not all countries follow that tradition, others believe it should only be done when the title winners are at your house.
Yet our management have always insisted we would show sportsmanship this weekend because again, at Arsenal, we do things…. the right way.
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
2-0 down at half time, with tired legs and minds, crawling to the finish line and just wanting to get to the summer break, other players would have gone through the motions in that second half.
The Gunners showed heart and courage and pride for the badge though.
On a day where not a lot of class was shown to Alexander Arnold (who if he regrets his decision to leave Merseyside he won’t anymore) or the Nott Forest owner, there was a lot for our boss to be proud of. Which made his post match interview with Sky Sports as bizarre as his PSG one!
The Spaniard must be aware of the criticism he’s had for his comments in midweek. Maybe he decided to change his approach?
His spikiness , not letting the reporter finish her questions, abruptness and short answers though seemed prearranged.
Like he was angry how he’s been mocked this week so wasn’t going to give the media anymore material?
The irony being he’s done just that by being passive aggressive. The worst quality someone can have.
He didn’t even pat himself on the back for the tactical changes he made at half time. Like I said there were lots of positives yesterday, he just didn’t want to entertain them.
Best team in Champions League
Which is the opposite of how he assessed our Semi Final.
Losing twice to the same team inside a week made him come to the conclusion we had been the best team over two legs!
Despite not scoring in over 170 minutes and being 3-0 down on aggregate, the 43 year old’s analysis was that we had been the best team in that competition!
Yet in a match where his team doesn’t get beat he’s angry because reacting is not acceptable?
Apparently he can’t forgive the ball being given away leading to goals.
Yet isn’t that what Partey did in the French Capital?
Didn’t the French Champions pass the ball like over 30 times at the Emirates before Dembele was found free on the edge of the box?
Yes Skelley was out of position for Liverpool’s 2nd goal but hasn’t that been happening since December?
Yet he insists the teenager can’t play in the midfield position he learnt in the academy.
Arteta said our reaction ‘made it worse’ because he wants ‘action not reaction’.
Translated, I think that means he doesn’t tolerate carelessness meaning we have to get ourselves out of a pickle.
Which is great to have those standards it’s just…… you didn’t have that attitude 4 nights ago.
In Europe we were constantly having to react, yet our coach pointed to stats and probabilities making us the best in Europe.
Yet when we react and actually get a decent result he’s not happy?
Isn’t that a contradiction?
If you think this is a man making little sense that’s kind of my point and I’m starting to worry.
Because I do like Mikel Arteta and want him to succeed.
As our former captain, I believe his love for the club and desire for it to return to it’s former level is genuine . A lot more so than his employers which is a debate for another day.
There is also a lot of aspect of the club that he’s improved in the last 5 years, which is why I think it would be counter productive to rip his work up and start all over again.
I like to see the man in charge of the team I love cares so much and is so hurt by not lifting a trophy.
That’s all his attitude this week might be down to . He’s hurting and might just need a week off and in a couple of weeks can go on holiday with his family and refresh.
He’s only human after all.
Remember this man’s mentor is Pep Guardiola, renowned for attention to detail bordering on obsessive. It takes a lot of energy to do that every day!
Yet this might be a rare time I agree with Jamie Carragher who twice now, in a space of a few days, has listened to Arteta’s press conferences and heard signs of a man feeling the pressure. In football that’s the first sign of a manager showing vulnerability.
Not in the sense of fearing for his job because our owners will be happy with a top 5 finish and the maximum revenue off UEFA.
Stan Koronke would struggle to tell you our next fixture or name his greatest 11, yet alone care how many points away we are from the top of the table.
Yet I think Arteta is a proud man, his love real and he carries that weight on his shoulders.
He could be consumed by the expectation, having sleepless nights, the responsibility going around in circles in his mind.
When he first finished runners up to Man City he claimed those close to him had to convince him to return to work.
He was so exhausted he needed convincing he was good enough to get Arsenal over the line.
If that was his thought process 2 years ago why would it be any different now when the gap between us and 1st has increased and there’s more whispers of doubts getting louder?
At home games, for example, he lost the atmosphere he worked so hard to improve. Our stadium has gone back to the dark days of anxiety hanging in the air and it not taking much for worry to be passed around the stands.
My fear is if Arteta is mentally crumbling now how is he going to handle next season when the oven is turned up to maximum?
As a former professional footballer, Mikel Arteta knows from August what the narrative will be.
Journalists won’t report another near miss as progress anymore.
Pundits won’t let him hide behind how much is being spent at the Ethiad.
Supporters eventually want something to show for their investment.
There is only so long you can make excuses like injuries and red cards.
Only so long a Saliba and Gabriel will wait for jam tomorrow.
We’ve been there before!
Some of my peers think the stage is too big for Mikel Arteta.
That he can’t handle the lights on bright.
I have always been indifferent.
My energy always towards the ownership. My thought process that if i think they are incompetent does it matter who they employ?
This week I’m starting to worry that Mikel Arteta’s arm can’t quite reach the brass ring and that he might not be strong enough to knock that door down.
Which is zero disgrace because that’s a hard wall to climb and not everyone can stand top of the mountain.
I never doubted Arteta tactically but maybe now mentally?
Or does he just need a rest on a beach somewhere?
I hope so 😢
Thoughts Peeps?
Dan Smith
_________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…
I think it’s fair to say he’s got tactics wrong often so to never doubt him tactically is odd to say the in the least.
Now he’s got tactics very right too in games so it swings both ways. The more I watch the more it’s very clear that if an opposition team sets up and plays exactly as expected then we usually do pretty well but the second they change anything then we are way too inflexible to change to counter their changes. I genuinely think MA doesn’t comprehend that he’s been out thought and outsmarted at times and therefore refuses to deviate from the original game plan.
So yes I doubt MA tactically at times, even more so now that teams are starting to figure this out.
Not sure what the gaffer did why the writer decides to crucify him.
But Arsenal was a favorite at one stage in the champions league and that was by some football legends that played the game at the highest level.
Now if Arsenal was a favorite by pundits and some legends alike it stand to reason Arsenal must have been playing great football, if the gaffer thinks his team deserves something from the semifinals, absolutely nothing is wrong with that, as not all times the best team won.
The legendary Frenchman once told Alex Ferguson, every husband thinks their wife is the most beautiful woman in the room
I think he just snapped this week under the ridiculous amount of pressure he has been this season. After missing out on the title twice in gut wrenching fashion, the pressure was on to win it now. City spectacular implosion added even more expectation.
Instead this season has been a rollercoaster, a highlight of all the bad things that a club competing for the biggest titles can get combined. The bs red cards, the constant injuries happening at the worse possible time and combination like where our Lbs would all be unavailable at the same time, then the Rbs except Timber, then the Strikers, then the wingers. There was the inability to hold on to a lead which cost us big time. Then there is a winter transfer window when Arteta publicly ask for reinforcement and got nothing. Then we got that beacon of hope in the CL where everyone went from nah no chance of Arsenal winning to they might actually pull it off, and it got snuffed out in a painful manner.
We’ve never had a settled team for a good period of time, always some leaks that needed to be fixed. He and the team need to recharge forget about the season from hell
Yeah think he just needs a holiday
A lot to digest there Dan.
The pressure on Arteta is enormous and the one positive from such a difficult season was making the CL final and that became a bridge too far when PSG beat us over 2 ties. It wasn’t a beating, but it brought out an explosion of negativity and unfortunately for MA, he buckled when giving his post match impressions and that gave more ammunition to those who know in their minds that he has to go and sooner the better. Other managers have said and done the the wrong things at times but sports media and 24 hour rolling coverage like a story and Arteta gave them one. He was, unsurprisingly, emotional and I felt for him. Like him or not, Arteta eats, sleeps and breathes bringing glory to Arsenal and like Dan, I want him to succeed.
There has been an assumption right from the beginning of the season that Arsenal were virtually nailed on to win the league. Previously running City close, and with Klopp leaving it was widely reported that it was Arsenal’s year. I wondered why? Did anyone know that City would have a dodgy season? Or that the team that Klopp left behind could be good enough for Slot to not have to make wholesale changes? Usually when a manager leaves it is because he was a disaster but Klopp had been doing the spade work prior to his departure, after what had been a blip a couple of seasons before.
It is a fact of life that Arteta is Marmite. What he has done so far has not been nearly enough for a section of the supporter base. Others, like me, believe he has more to offer and the sheer level of disruption due to injuries has had a material effect – not just with results but with continuity. Getting back on the pitch again after a lengthy layoff doesn’t equate to match fitness or even full fitness.
To have carried on after the injuries to Havertz and Jesus, and still be able to get to the semis of the CL and show a bit of character against Liverpool, is no mean task.
He deserves a break with his family and hopefully he will come back stronger after this year’s experience. Apart from that, Arsene Wenger saw something in MA to make him captain and recommend him as a future manager.
Yeah there is also a reason the media contractually want to talk to managers a certain time after a match isn’t there Sue
Makes for better TV?
If they had to wait say 2 hours instead of 20 mins he be less emotional and they don’t get great content
He isn’t good enough tactically. He has no fresh ideas, is limited in his ability and he got us into second place copying Pep. We are nobody’s joke anymore because of Arteta but we are not looking capable of winning at the top table either. He is very limited tactically and often gets out thought. BUT there is an anomaly there. His record of playing the top 6 is phenomenal. Nobody including his football father has touched him in the last 3 years playing the top 6. His problem isn’t playing the top 6, it seems. BUT we fail against the also rans in the league and he can not fathom out how to beat the low block and teams that stop our wingers. His record in pressure games that really mean something in April and May is poor. And his domestic cup record is poor as well. There is an inherent flaw in our ser up. I think mentally he struggles because his ability to claw games out of the fire, is not great. Thats why we are not winning trophies. I fancy Pep to turn things round because he can and Liverpool will be strong as well next season with the help of Slott. I really don’t see how Arcan match them. But I would put big money on us getting in the CL again next season and not winning anything.
Not “Arcan” but “Arteta can”
So after a disappointing outcome in Paris, Arsenal fight back from 2-0 down in an away game and with an injury hit squad against one of the most dangerous teams in world football.
Yet here we are with the geniuses of JA questioning tactics, mentality, just about any flimsy excuse to demean and discredit Arteta.
In the history of the PL how teams how teams have come back from 2-0 down at Anfield?
I do think Liverpool having already won the title is a factor . That’s not being wise after the event but a point I made in the Predictions.
I truly think in this article he and the team have been praised for not melting in the second half.
I am more going off the managers comments rather then the performance
While getting the draw with only ten men after said comeback.
Has any team managed that while, of course, having an injury list that saw at least six first team players out of the squad?
Perhaps all of the above influenced the managers comments as well as the performance?
We need to get away from everytime we get a red card it’s unlucky or an excuse
It’s a consequence of poor defending
It’s not everytime you fail to win get sent off because then you get a free pass mate lol
How many teams have come back from 2-0 down at Anfield?
The answer in Premier League history is just 3 times and Sunday was the only the 1st since 2016…… so I think that deserves huge credit under those circumstances
Not many, if any. The only team I can remember scoring 2 at Anfield in the PL this season, apart from us, is Fulham.
And Man United
I remember Newcastle did .strangely when they were in a relegation battle
Do you win a trophy for not ?
For that *
What a disappointing season. I don’t know how to judge it properly.
I feel like it’s been a deadweight season where we were just dragging ourselves to the finish line.
From the first few games where Red cards / indiscipline stuck its neck out.
The system Arteta deployed (Very dull, slow, ponderous, easy for the opposition to shut down).
The way all of our outfield players (Havertz, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard, Rice, Partey etc) all of a sudden couldn’t shoot or score like they did in the previous seasons.
This has been my biggest issue with the team, system and manager this season. What has happened to our goal scoring? The struggle to score goals this season has absolutely terrified me. What happened to our players this season?
What happened to ODEGAARD in particular this season. He has been absolutely terrible. Can’t believe how poor he has been.
All the outfield players have looked very timid, have seemed scared to take the game to our opponents in the majority of the games.
I am just so confused as to what has happened to our scoring abilities as a team this season.😯
Another problem I have noticed and have pointed out in the last two season or so seasons is the FACT that Arteta seems to be very RISK AVERSE. He is very cautious and never takes risks generally. He seems to prefer to not lose in the first place and then winning is like a bonus. Instead of going out there to go for the win first and then if things are not working out then try not to lose.
I hope he can relax a bit and let the players express themselves more freely in an attacking sense in most games.
I hope we could try that 2022/23 style of play again. We were very attacking and blitzed teams in the first 30-40 minutes then kept possession after that. It was a very exciting style we played. I hope he can mix it up with this possession style we have adapted recently. Vary the way we play a bit so that we can keep out opponents guessing.
For this season (2024/25), I don’t think that I can judge it fully (properly) because many aspect (Indiscipline / Red cards, injuries, the system, players off form all season etc). It’s been a very start and stop season in my opinion. No stability.
I just don’t know. 😟😣
Dan’s first observation that Mikel acted in a manner that was not The Arsenal way.
The way the media expect managers to turn up after a game and answer questions that are loaded to cause a reaction.
This was not the case back in the days of Herbert Chapman and, in fact, didn’t really become a feature until the days of Arsene Wenger as our manager and the Sky TV money that started to control the game in so many ways.
When MA was asked about his feelings on the game, it had nothing to do with “The Arsenal Way” or Herbert Chapman paying out of his own pocket for something – it was the media wanting to get a reaction from a manager who had just been knocked out of the semi final of the CL!!
Mikel’s reaction and answer was that of a caring, feeling man, who had just seen his dream shattered and he said exactly what he felt.
How that can be described as making himself and the club look silly is beyond me!!
I see it as a man who is passionate about our club, supports his players and was put in a situation where, whatever he said, he was going to get flack.
I back him all the way and I don’t believe he made himself a laughing stock or any of the other descriptive words Dan uses.
If I didn’t, I’d be mocking Arsene Wenger for the times he said he “didn’t see it” or the times he questioned referees, or the times he reacted in the way Mikel Arteta did…. but Dan doesn’t see it in the same way as I do.
There’s more to comment on in Dan’s article, but I thought I’d address this point first.
Oh no lol
I feel like when the teacher marks my homework and it’s got red notes everywhere