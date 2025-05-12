I never doubted Arteta tactically but maybe now mentally?

I often have told the story of Highbury being decorated and iconic manager Herbert Chapman paying out of his own money for marble red paint.

The idea being our manager wanted any visitor to walk into our stadium and know this was the club who did everything with class.

That became our reputation around the world.

On the red half of North London they did things the right way….. the Arsenal way.

That’s what hurt so many Gooners about Mikel Arteta’s reaction to Wednesday night.

He lacked grace and humility.

He was putting himself in a position where he could be laughed at.

He was making himself look silly.

By association that meant he was making Arsenal look silly – Arsenal were being laughed at.

The third highest paid manager in the world should be protecting the club more than that.

On Sunday however there was so much to be proud of.

Going to Anfield just days after being knocked out of the Champions League, it was always going to be difficult to lift the spirits of the squad. Especially in a fixture with little to gain against a team who can play with freedom.

Not all fanbases would have sold out the away end after the heartbreak in Paris. That’s a long trip to make just to watch a guard of honour.

Bear in mind some in attendance would have travelled to France in midweek as well.

That takes class .

There is zero rule that our players had to applaud Liverpool onto the pitch. Not all countries follow that tradition, others believe it should only be done when the title winners are at your house.

Yet our management have always insisted we would show sportsmanship this weekend because again, at Arsenal, we do things…. the right way.

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

2-0 down at half time, with tired legs and minds, crawling to the finish line and just wanting to get to the summer break, other players would have gone through the motions in that second half.

The Gunners showed heart and courage and pride for the badge though.

On a day where not a lot of class was shown to Alexander Arnold (who if he regrets his decision to leave Merseyside he won’t anymore) or the Nott Forest owner, there was a lot for our boss to be proud of. Which made his post match interview with Sky Sports as bizarre as his PSG one!

The Spaniard must be aware of the criticism he’s had for his comments in midweek. Maybe he decided to change his approach?

His spikiness , not letting the reporter finish her questions, abruptness and short answers though seemed prearranged.

Like he was angry how he’s been mocked this week so wasn’t going to give the media anymore material?

The irony being he’s done just that by being passive aggressive. The worst quality someone can have.

He didn’t even pat himself on the back for the tactical changes he made at half time. Like I said there were lots of positives yesterday, he just didn’t want to entertain them.

Best team in Champions League

Which is the opposite of how he assessed our Semi Final.

Losing twice to the same team inside a week made him come to the conclusion we had been the best team over two legs!

Despite not scoring in over 170 minutes and being 3-0 down on aggregate, the 43 year old’s analysis was that we had been the best team in that competition!

Yet in a match where his team doesn’t get beat he’s angry because reacting is not acceptable?

Apparently he can’t forgive the ball being given away leading to goals.

Yet isn’t that what Partey did in the French Capital?

Didn’t the French Champions pass the ball like over 30 times at the Emirates before Dembele was found free on the edge of the box?

Yes Skelley was out of position for Liverpool’s 2nd goal but hasn’t that been happening since December?

Yet he insists the teenager can’t play in the midfield position he learnt in the academy.

Arteta said our reaction ‘made it worse’ because he wants ‘action not reaction’.

Translated, I think that means he doesn’t tolerate carelessness meaning we have to get ourselves out of a pickle.

Which is great to have those standards it’s just…… you didn’t have that attitude 4 nights ago.

In Europe we were constantly having to react, yet our coach pointed to stats and probabilities making us the best in Europe.

Yet when we react and actually get a decent result he’s not happy?

Isn’t that a contradiction?

If you think this is a man making little sense that’s kind of my point and I’m starting to worry.

Because I do like Mikel Arteta and want him to succeed.

As our former captain, I believe his love for the club and desire for it to return to it’s former level is genuine . A lot more so than his employers which is a debate for another day.

There is also a lot of aspect of the club that he’s improved in the last 5 years, which is why I think it would be counter productive to rip his work up and start all over again.

I like to see the man in charge of the team I love cares so much and is so hurt by not lifting a trophy.

That’s all his attitude this week might be down to . He’s hurting and might just need a week off and in a couple of weeks can go on holiday with his family and refresh.

He’s only human after all.

Remember this man’s mentor is Pep Guardiola, renowned for attention to detail bordering on obsessive. It takes a lot of energy to do that every day!

Yet this might be a rare time I agree with Jamie Carragher who twice now, in a space of a few days, has listened to Arteta’s press conferences and heard signs of a man feeling the pressure. In football that’s the first sign of a manager showing vulnerability.

Not in the sense of fearing for his job because our owners will be happy with a top 5 finish and the maximum revenue off UEFA.

Stan Koronke would struggle to tell you our next fixture or name his greatest 11, yet alone care how many points away we are from the top of the table.

Yet I think Arteta is a proud man, his love real and he carries that weight on his shoulders.

He could be consumed by the expectation, having sleepless nights, the responsibility going around in circles in his mind.

When he first finished runners up to Man City he claimed those close to him had to convince him to return to work.

He was so exhausted he needed convincing he was good enough to get Arsenal over the line.

If that was his thought process 2 years ago why would it be any different now when the gap between us and 1st has increased and there’s more whispers of doubts getting louder?

At home games, for example, he lost the atmosphere he worked so hard to improve. Our stadium has gone back to the dark days of anxiety hanging in the air and it not taking much for worry to be passed around the stands.

My fear is if Arteta is mentally crumbling now how is he going to handle next season when the oven is turned up to maximum?

As a former professional footballer, Mikel Arteta knows from August what the narrative will be.

Journalists won’t report another near miss as progress anymore.

Pundits won’t let him hide behind how much is being spent at the Ethiad.

Supporters eventually want something to show for their investment.

There is only so long you can make excuses like injuries and red cards.

Only so long a Saliba and Gabriel will wait for jam tomorrow.

We’ve been there before!

Some of my peers think the stage is too big for Mikel Arteta.

That he can’t handle the lights on bright.

I have always been indifferent.

My energy always towards the ownership. My thought process that if i think they are incompetent does it matter who they employ?

This week I’m starting to worry that Mikel Arteta’s arm can’t quite reach the brass ring and that he might not be strong enough to knock that door down.

Which is zero disgrace because that’s a hard wall to climb and not everyone can stand top of the mountain.

I never doubted Arteta tactically but maybe now mentally?

Or does he just need a rest on a beach somewhere?

I hope so 😢

Thoughts Peeps?

Dan Smith

