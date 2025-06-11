“I never promised” Sporting Club president reacts to strike threat from Arsenal target

Sporting Club president Frederico Varandas has responded to recent reports suggesting that Viktor Gyökeres could go on strike to force through a transfer this summer. The striker is reportedly frustrated with the club’s stance, believing that their valuation of him is too high and may be hindering his chances of securing a move.

Gyökeres has established himself as one of the most clinical forwards in European football, delivering consistently strong performances during his time in the Portuguese top flight. His goal-scoring record has attracted attention from several top clubs, and a transfer appears likely at some stage. However, a dispute has emerged over the terms under which Sporting are prepared to let him go.

Disagreement Over Transfer Terms

The Swedish striker believes that Sporting had previously agreed to let him leave for a lower fee, a figure he and his representatives claim was part of a gentleman’s agreement. However, the club are now reportedly holding out for a significantly higher sum, which has led to speculation that Gyökeres might consider drastic action in an attempt to force a resolution.

Despite the mounting pressure and rumours of a potential strike, Sporting’s president has made it clear that no such promise was made. He also confirmed that the club has not yet received any formal offer for the player from any club, either in the current or previous transfer window.

Sporting Maintain Firm Position

Varandas said via the Daily Mail:

“I can guarantee that Viktor Gyökeres will not leave for €60m+10m (£51m+£8.5m) because I never promised him that. This game that the agent is playing only makes the situation worse. To this day, Sporting has not had an offer for Viktor Gyökeres, neither today nor last season.”

The statement underlines Sporting’s determination to retain control of the situation. While Gyökeres may be eager for a move, the club remains firm in their valuation and unwilling to compromise on terms they do not consider fair. Given his calibre, it is clear why Sporting are holding out for a premium fee. If Arsenal or any other interested club wishes to secure his signature, they may need to meet those demands rather than rely on negotiations driven by outside pressure.

