“I never talked to anyone about it” Striker reveals he never gave Arsenal a chance

Dusan Vlahovic has revealed that he never considered an offer from Arsenal because his mind was completely made up about moving to Juventus from the get-go.

The Gunners pursued an interest in the Serbian goal machine for over six months before he moved to Juve at the start of 2022.

Different reports indicated at the time that Arsenal was ready to break the bank to add him to their squad.

The striker was in hot form at Fiorentina at the time, and his former club was willing to do business with the Gunners.

However, he moved to Juve eventually and has now revealed that he never considered a move to the Emirates.

The 22-year-old tells The Telegraph: ‘Maybe my agent knows [about Arsenal’s offer] but I never talked to anyone about it.

‘I just had one club in my mind because Juventus is Juventus. There is nothing else to say, and now I feel honoured to be given this jersey. It’s incredible every time I put it on.

‘I definitely identify with their DNA. The Juventus personality coincides with my personality. When you come here you never give up, you fight all the time, you make the sacrifices. This was definitely what I was looking for.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Some players are very clear about which club they want to join and Vlahovic is one such individual.

The attacker is a top player to add to your squad, but it never ends well when you force a player to accept your offer.