I predict Arteta to field a strong Arsenal team to face West Ham tonight – What are your choices?

My predicted line up for West Ham away

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will make the short trip over the West Ham on Wednesday night to compete in the second game of our Carabao Cup campaign, coming off a dominating win against Sheffield United in the Premier League, Arsenal will look to continue their fine form and it looks to be a great game in London. After a few changes from Arteta on the weekend and injuries piling up, here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up against West Ham.

In goal, David Raya, he is clearly Arteta’s number one pick and after picking up a clean sheet against Sheffield United, hopefully that’s given him a bit more confidence going forward, because when he is at his best, there’s really no getting past him.

In defence I’d go with a back four of Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba and White. Zinchenko started last week and played well, but being able to rely on Tomiyasu to do the same type of job has been a relief and made it so Arteta can rotate often. Gabriel was rested against Sheffield but I’d expect him to come straight back into the squad. Saliba has been solid all season and his partnership with Gabriel has been unstoppable.

In the midfield I’d go with Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jorginho. Odegaard is nursing a hip injury and was rested against Sheffield United and I think he needs to be rested again until he feels 100%. Havertz played a great role against Sheffield in the middle and for me has to get to shout for the game against West Ham. Rice will return to his old club for the first time since joining Arsenal in the summer, so it’s bound to be a huge game for him, returning to the club he spent so many years at. And Jorginho I think gives that extra bit of stability in the middle of the pitch.

In attack I’d go for Saka, Nketiah and Martinelli. Nketiah had an unbelievable game against Sheffield United, scoring his first Premier League hatrick and showed signs of a true leader throughout the game. Saka and Martinelli on the wing, bringing pace and composure going forward and can obviously find the back of the net when it opens up for them. Depending on fitness we could see Leandro Trossard start on the left but I’d expect it to be Martinelli.

So a 4-3-3 of;

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Havertz – Rice – Jorginho

Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Arteta will line up?

Daisy Mae