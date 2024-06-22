“I probably wasn’t the best” Rice breaks silence after England-Denmark game

Arsenal star Declan Rice has openly criticised his performance against Denmark as England continues to underperform at Euro 2024.

Despite being pre-tournament favourites, Gareth Southgate’s team is struggling, and their chances of reaching the semi-finals appear uncertain.

Rice has been starting in a midfield trio alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham, but their effectiveness has been questioned after lacklustre performances.

Acknowledging his own shortcomings, Rice, regarded as one of Europe’s top midfielders, admitted he did not perform at his best for his country following England’s 1-1 draw against Denmark.

The midfielder said, as quoted by 90Mins:

“I probably wasn’t the best I could be.

“I’m honest with my performances now. I’m at a stage where I’ve played so many games well, I’ve had bad games.”

It is great that Rice takes full responsibility for his performance for England and we appreciate that very much.

However, the midfielder alone cannot help England achieve good results, so his other national teammates must also step up their performances.

