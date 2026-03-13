“I really admire” Fabian Hurzeler clarifies his comments on Arsenal

Fabian Hürzeler criticised Arsenal for their time-wasting before and after the Gunners faced his Brighton side in a recent Premier League match.

The German manager raised eyebrows when he suggested that Arsenal players frequently slow the game down to delay proceedings. During the contest itself, he appeared further frustrated by what he believed was the team’s slow approach to restarting play.

Arsenal had taken the lead early in the match and managed the remainder of the game carefully, aware of how challenging it can be to face Brighton. Protecting their advantage became a priority, and the Gunners adopted a controlled approach as they sought to secure the result.

Hürzeler Clarifies His Remarks

As expected, Brighton attempted to find a way back into the game but was ultimately unable to do so. Following the match, Hürzeler criticised Arsenal’s approach, although he later clarified his comments and emphasised that he holds great respect for the club and their manager.

Speaking via Metro Sport, he said:

‘But again, that’s very important for me and I also said it to Mikel afterwards and during the week I really admire his work, I really admire what Arsenal are doing, therefore I didn’t want to create that noise, I just wanted to make my point about how I was feeling.’

His comments highlight that, while he was frustrated during the game, he did not intend to generate unnecessary controversy surrounding Arsenal’s methods.

Arsenal Focused on Their Objectives

Hürzeler is not the first manager to express frustration with Arsenal’s style of game management, particularly when they are protecting a lead. However, the Gunners are unlikely to be concerned by such criticism if their approach continues to deliver positive results.

With the club competing strongly for major honours this season, Arsenal are focused on doing whatever is necessary within the rules to maintain their advantage in matches. Their priority remains winning games and sustaining their challenge for the Premier League title and other trophies before the campaign concludes.

Brighton nevertheless produced a competitive display and pushed Arsenal throughout the fixture. Despite the defeat, Hürzeler can take pride in his team’s effort and the determination they showed against one of the strongest sides in the league.