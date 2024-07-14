I really hope no buyers arrive for Ramsdale and he stays as Arsenal’s backup

Though we almost certainly know David Raya will remain Arsenal’s No. 1, the Arsenal goalkeeping department could undergo a major upheaval. But before we see the new Arsenal goalkeeping department, there is one snag: Will Aaron Ramsdale get the fresh start he seeks?

Ramsdale’s future is quite uncertain ahead of the next season. According to James McNicholas of The Athletic, Arsenal is looking to raise at least £30 million for Aaron Ramsdale this summer. Apparently, the club will neither drop the asking price for the England international nor agree to a loan exit.

With that said, there are now just a few clubs in Europe that can afford to match Arsenal’s requirements. Even though most of these teams already have their top goalie, the Englishman, who is eager to return as a first choice, might only consider joining them if he receives a guarantee of his game time. The hope now is that there can be substantial changes occurring in these clubs’ (who can afford Ramsdale) goalkeeping departments, allowing them to convince Ramsdale, who can still perform on the biggest stages, to join.

The Gunners appear to be waiting for the Englishman to leave because they plan on improving and shaking up their goalkeeping. They’re interested in Wolves’ Dan Bentley, whom they believe would make an excellent No. 3. They’re also looking at Espanyol’s promising custodian, Joan Garcia, as a direct replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

The idea appears to be clear: Ramsdale out, Bentley in, and Garcia in. Given that he does not want to remain on the reserve list next season but no team is seriously interested in bringing him back, I hope Aaron Ramsdale gets the transfer he desires, but I would actually prefer him to stay with us, fight for his place, and get more action in cup games.

We just can’t guarantee that David Raya will not pick up an injury…..

Daniel O

