‘I really like him’ Jurgen Klopp reveals he has been following Arsenal man

It is hard to find a football person who doesn’t love Martin Odegaard, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is also an admirer.

The midfielder has become a key player for the Gunners, and he has been named their captain.

He broke onto the football scene as a teenage sensation who joined Real Madrid.

We all know how fragile life as a footballer is to teenage sensations, and Odegaard could easily have lost his way.

But the Norwegian has stayed focused on his football, and now he is one of the best players around.

Klopp reveals he wanted to sign him at Borussia Dortmund and has been following the midfielder’s career since then.

‘I really like him,’ he told TV2. ‘It’s easy these days. It was a bit more difficult at the start of his career when he was at Real Madrid. Then it looked like it might not go his way.

‘I was really disappointed by that, because we wanted him in Dortmund when he was very young. We had a long conversation when he was still a boy, together with his father. In the end he decided on Madrid, and that’s fine, but that’s why I’ve always followed him.’

Odegaard is such a pleasant player. He also has a great attitude both on and off the pitch, which will serve him well in life.

We are lucky to have him on our team. Hopefully, he would remain a key part of the furniture at the Emirates and lead us to trophies.

