‘I really like the look of Ben White’ Former Arsenal star hails Gunners defender

Former Arsenal star, Ray Parlour has been impressed by Ben White as the England international continues to perform well at his former club.

He joined the Gunners in a big-money transfer at the start of this season from Brighton.

Arsenal is the biggest club he has played for, having previously had a loan spell in the second tier with Leeds United.

However, he has taken the step up very well and looks to be on his way to being a top Premier League player.

As he continues to impress at Arsenal, Parlour has lavished praise on him for his fine performances in the club’s colour.

The Arsenal legend said via The Daily Mail:

‘I really like the look of Ben White and I think he’s proven to be a great signing.

‘White has formed a solid partnership with Gabriel and we’ve kept a lot more clean sheets this season as a result. I’m impressed how quickly he has made the step up from Brighton to dealing with the expectations that come with representing a big club like Arsenal.

‘He’s certainly delivered and he seems to have really embraced the responsibility of making that defence more solid than it has been in recent years.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been a fine signing. Although he has not fully justified the money we paid to add him to the squad, he has given our defensive play a lift.

We now have a reliable centre-back pairing with him and Gabriel Magalhaes, and they will get a lot of credit if we finish this season inside the top four.