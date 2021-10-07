“I really like what I heard in the interview.” Kevin Campbell praises Arsenal’s summer signing

Kevin Campbell has hailed the mental toughness of Aaron Ramsdale as the Arsenal goalkeeper starts life at the Emirates.

The Gunners signed him in the summer to compete with the underperforming Bernd Leno for their number one spot.

He has won it so far with four clean sheets and one goal conceded from five matches between the sticks for the club.

The former Bournemouth and Sheffield United goalkeeper earned more respect from Campbell when he gave an honest assessment of Arsenal’s match against Brighton at the weekend.

He told Sky Sports after the game that they need to perform better in matches and that comment delighted former Arsenal man, Campbell.

He says Arsenal’s dressing room needs players like him who would say it as it is and hailed him for overcoming calls against signing him by some Arsenal fans to shine for the club.

“Ramsdale is a confident lad,” he told Football Insider.

“I really like what I heard in the interview. He speaks really well.

“It was refreshing to see him give such an honest assessment of the game because the team did not play well enough. Ramsdale is the kind of character I want in the Arsenal dressing room, 100 per cent.

“I was talking with Bob Wilson the other night and he was saying he has a lot of admiration for Ramsdale. He watched him a lot at Bournemouth and Sheffield United and said he was a top goalkeeper.

“To come into Arsenal with the mindset of ‘I want to be number one.’ And to take that opportunity when it comes is just brilliant.

“He’s played five games and he’s conceded just one goal. This is superb. That is really good.

“Let’s not forget, there were a lot of Arsenal fans who made his life hell when he signed. But, he is the type of character the club needs. He has the mental toughness.”

The Englishman will remain the club’s first choice for a long time if he keeps performing this good.