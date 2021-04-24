“I really want to go to America and play there” Arsenal man targeting MLS move

Arsenal’s Willian has revealed his desire to play in the MLS before retiring but insists he wants to win a trophy at Arsenal first.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea.

He was signed by Mikel Arteta because the Spaniard needs to add experience to his team.

Willian had spent the previous seven years of his career with the Blues and won several trophies.

He hasn’t performed as well as Arsenal would have liked in this campaign and some fans even think signing him was a poor transfer decision.

The attacker remains committed to the Gunners, but he has just revealed his desire to play in the MLS.

He, however, says his immediate goal is to win a trophy for the Gunners and maintains that he remains motivated to win more in his career.

Willian told the club media, via Goal: “My plan is to stay at Arsenal, I have a contract here, and to win trophies.

“I have two more years here and my plan is to stay and be successful, to play and win something with the club.

“I still want to achieve a lot of things. I want to win more trophies, and I want to be at the next World Cup. I will do my best to be there.

“But, yeah, I want to lift trophies for Arsenal – I have a lot of things in my mind that I want to achieve. I want to win as much as I can with the team, and go back to the national team as well.

“Whenever I have finished here, I really want to go to America and play there.

“Possibly stay in Europe, I don’t know, but at the moment one of my targets is to play in America at some point in my career.”

The Brazilian has 5 assists and no goals from 22 Premier League games for Arsenal this season.