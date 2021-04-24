Arsenal News Gooner News

“I really want to go to America and play there” Arsenal man targeting MLS move

Arsenal’s Willian has revealed his desire to play in the MLS before retiring but insists he wants to win a trophy at Arsenal first.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea.

He was signed by Mikel Arteta because the Spaniard needs to add experience to his team.

Willian had spent the previous seven years of his career with the Blues and won several trophies.

He hasn’t performed as well as Arsenal would have liked in this campaign and some fans even think signing him was a poor transfer decision.

The attacker remains committed to the Gunners, but he has just revealed his desire to play in the MLS.

He, however, says his immediate goal is to win a trophy for the Gunners and maintains that he remains motivated to win more in his career.

Willian told the club media, via Goal: “My plan is to stay at Arsenal, I have a contract here, and to win trophies.

“I have two more years here and my plan is to stay and be successful, to play and win something with the club.

“I still want to achieve a lot of things. I want to win more trophies, and I want to be at the next World Cup. I will do my best to be there.

“But, yeah, I want to lift trophies for Arsenal – I have a lot of things in my mind that I want to achieve. I want to win as much as I can with the team, and go back to the national team as well.

“Whenever I have finished here, I really want to go to America and play there.

“Possibly stay in Europe, I don’t know, but at the moment one of my targets is to play in America at some point in my career.”

The Brazilian has 5 assists and no goals from 22 Premier League games for Arsenal this season.

  1. Val says:
    April 24, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    hopefully we can win the UEL and then get shot of him.

    Reply
  2. Mbizo says:
    April 24, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    Sell -Torreira,Guendouz,Willock,Maitland-Niles,Ballard,Mavropanos,Bellerin,Runnarson,Nketia,Elneny
    -Release-Luiz,Kolasinac,Cebalos

    In
    Bissouma,Bouendia,Max Aaron,Allan Saint Maximin..

    SQUAD
    GK-Leno,Ryan,Okonkwo
    RB-Cedrick,Max Aaron,Chambers
    LB- Tierney
    CB-Gabriel,Mari,Holding,Saliba,Rekik,
    CM-Xhaka,Partey,Buendia,Bissouma,Azeez
    AM-Smith Rowe,Odegaard(buy if he returns to Madrid)
    LW-Willian,Pepe,Marinelli
    RW-Saka,Allan S Maximin(from Newcastle)
    ST-Auba,Laca,Balogun

    Money from player sales,salaries and some injected will be enough to get all those players mentioned.

    Instill big team mentality and confidence then this team will be good to challenge for trophies

    Reply
    1. Wyoming says:
      April 24, 2021 at 1:50 pm

      Luiz is out of contract and Ceballos and Odegaard can be sent back. That’s all.
      But Torreira, Guendouzi, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Ballard, Mavropanos, Bellerin, Runnarson, Nketia, Elneny, Kolasinac, Nelson Cedric + Willian all have binding contracts and won’t leave because their salaries would be slashed at their next club especially if Arsenal demand a transfer fee.
      Arsenal can’t even give players away.
      Even Runnarson has three more years on his contract.

      Reply
  3. RSH says:
    April 24, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    We’ll give you credit for community shield win. there’s your trophy. and there’s the door.

    Reply
  4. Wyoming says:
    April 24, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Willian will run his contract into the ground and leave on a free.
    In the future the club should only sign academy players or free agents and only grant one year contracts at a maximum of 20k p/w with 20k win bonuses.

    Reply
  5. Shortboygooner says:
    April 24, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Let me pack your bags bro. Cya. Bye dont let the door hit ya

    Reply

