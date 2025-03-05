“I repeat, I feel I can play any role” Arsenal star offers to play as a striker

Riccardo Calafiori has emerged as an unlikely goal threat for Arsenal this season, and the Italian defender has now claimed that he is open to playing as a striker if needed.

The Gunners are currently dealing with a shortage of fit strikers, a situation that could persist until the end of the season. This has forced Mikel Arteta to experiment with Mikel Merino in a false nine role, a tactical adjustment that has worked in some matches but has also exposed limitations in Arsenal’s attacking play.

Merino is doing his best to adapt, but as a natural midfielder, he lacks the instinctive movement and finishing ability of a true number nine. Opposition teams have found it relatively easy to neutralise him, which means Arsenal may be forced to try another option in that position before the season concludes.

Calafiori is known for his ability to get forward and contribute goals, which raises an interesting question—could he be the answer to Arsenal’s striker dilemma? While primarily a defender, the Italian has demonstrated a knack for finding the back of the net and could offer a different dynamic in attack.

When directly asked if he would be willing to step up and play as a striker for Arsenal, Calafiori responded, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“As I have always said and I repeat, I feel I can play any role and obviously I would be ready to play it. Then, honestly, we should talk more about the technical and tactical aspects, it wouldn’t be easy because I’ve never done it in my life.”

While Calafiori has proven he can score crucial goals, stepping into a full-time striker role would be a major shift in responsibility. Playing up front requires a different skill set, including positioning, hold-up play, and finishing under pressure—none of which are typically expected from a defender.

That said, given Arsenal’s current predicament, Arteta may have to consider unconventional solutions. If Calafiori is given the chance, he might be able to contribute goals in a way few would have expected at the start of the season.