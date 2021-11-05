‘I see things differently’ – Mikel Arteta believes he is ‘evolving’

Mikel Arteta claims that he has learned some important lessons in his time as Arsenal boss, admitting that he still has much to experience also.

The Gunners have endured a rocky ride since the Spanish coach took over the reins, leading the club to FA Cup debut in his debut campaign, before a mass overhaul of the squad which appears to be almost completed.

It has been a long and winding ride, including dreadful winless runs in the division, as well as unbeaten runs which are worth writing home about, and we currently have the chance to make it 10 matches unbeaten when we take on Watford on Sunday.

Arteta spoke to the press ahead of his 100th match in charge as a manager this weekend, and claims that he feels like he has had an ‘update’ from the man he was when he took over the role, but hints that there is still much work to do.

“I think we all update any year like any computer!” he is quoted on Arsenal.com as stating.

“With everything that has happened to us, even more so. I am different, I see things differently, you evolve in certain ways, you learn a lot of things. We keep evolving.

“To have experience in something doesn’t mean that you’ve experienced all things that could happen in that journey, but for sure there have been some necessary things that have happened, some challenges and others beautiful to go through, but as I said, I’m really enjoying the moment and the opportunity that I have ahead of me.”

The manager has certainly come a long way in a short time in charge, and does appear to be getting better and better along the way, but whether he will reach the level needed to return us to the top level in the coming years is yet to be seen.

Do the fans now believe that Arteta is the perfect choice for the job in hand?

Patrick

