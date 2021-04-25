‘I stand with them,’ Wright says Kroenke should listen to the Arsenal fans and leave

Ian Wright has reiterated that he stands with the Arsenal fans protesting outside the Emirates for the club’s owner, Stan Kroenke, to leave.

Some Arsenal fans have been protesting both online and offline for Kroenke to leave the club after he signed them up to the ill-fated European Super League.

The fans took their protest to another level by congregating at the Emirates before Arsenal’s game against Everton on Friday to urge the American to leave.

An effigy of Kroenke was hung up outside the stadium to signify how badly they want him out.

These protests happened even after the American’s son, Josh Kroenke had explained to fans in a forum that they will invest in the team and have no plans to sell the club.

Speaking on DAZN Canada ahead of the game against Everton as quoted by Mail Sports, Wright says he supports the fans and has made his stand on the club’s ownership clear before now.

‘I stand with them,’ said Wright. ‘I made it clear the other day what I think about the owner. I think they’re right to be outside there, the fans have every right to be out there saying what they’re saying.

‘KSE are not fit to run the club, not fit to own the club.’