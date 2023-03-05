I still believed Arsenal would win even when going 2-0 down – It’s happening people

That will live long in the memory of every Arsenal fan. If that was a poker game, the chips were down, the odds were against us and the Ace of Spades came out of the river and it flipped it upside down.

Honestly it wasn’t a great performance despite the 30 shots and nearly 20 corners we had. We gave away 2 very silly goals. We were caught by surprise at the kick off, but we still should’ve closed the cross down, and then Gabriel misses his clearance and Saliba is sleeping on the run.

Then they had one corner in the entire game and Partey misses his man and we’re 2 down. Maybe us fans have been just spoiled by the defending in our first 19 games, but we gave 3 eaay goals to City, 2 to Villa and now 2 again. We definitely need to tighten up.

But even at 2 down I thought we could still win. Maybe it’s because Bournemouth aren’t great, or I have recently watched too much of Ted Lasso and that ‘belief’ poster is stuck in my head, but I knew we could win.

We just needed a goal to unstuck ourselves. And we got 2 in 10 minutes to go level. Then it became a matter of when is the winner coming. I just felt it in the air, despite all the PTSD I have from years gone by, this team just feels different.

I remembered how United used to win titles 10 years ago. Last minute winners even when they weren’t great. Leicester when they won it, few chances, but turned into goals. Man City against Villa last game of the season last year. Liverpool against Barcelona winning 4:0.

The fact that me of all people, thought of those moments, even at 2:0 down tells all you need to know about the character of this team. Full credit to the manager for rectifying the mistakes he made in the starting 11 with the subs, because they changed the game.

Smith-Rowe assist, Ben White’s first goal for Arsenal and then Reiss. To put your foot through it like that. It was truly a goal worth winning a title. It’s happening, people. It’s what football is about. It’s all I ever wanted from this football club.

I was 12 when we last won the title. Never seen a real proper title charge since than. We’re very much in it now. I wanted to go game by game and not look into the fixtures, not count the remaining games, but I can’t. I’m sucked in.

The emotions in the end is why I became a football fan in the first place. I had 2 very rough nights before the game, barely slept through them, but when that goal went in, I was reincarnated. I was a madman screaming, jumping up and down. And you most probably have done so too. Enjoy it. Savor it. I envy the people who were there to see it.

The eruption in the ground was like king Theoden feeling his strength back touching his sword when Gandalf cured him. It was the roar of a sleeping giant finally awaking from his long sleep.

It was quite simply incredible.