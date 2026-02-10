“I still don’t think” Lineker makes new Premier League prediction

Gary Lineker has reiterated his belief regarding who will ultimately claim the Premier League title this season. While Arsenal currently lead the standings by six points, the race remains open, particularly after the Gunners failed to extend their advantage to nine points over the weekend. As a result, concerns over Manchester City’s challenge continue to linger.

The Citizens have performed strongly in recent weeks, and their form presents a warning to Arsenal, given City’s considerable experience in securing major honours. Despite this, the current Arsenal squad have maintained a high standard of consistency and is expected to continue winning if they are to conclude the season successfully. With many fixtures still to play, including a pivotal trip to the Etihad Stadium, the Gunners cannot afford to become complacent.

Focus on the run-in

Attention will inevitably turn to the coming weeks, which will provide a clearer picture of how both title contenders perform. Arsenal must concentrate on their own results, ensuring that they maximise opportunities while remaining resilient against challenging opposition. Lineker has continued to voice his confidence in the Gunners’ capacity to finish the season at the summit of English football.

He said, as quoted by Liverpool.com: “I think for the neutrals, it keeps it alive. I still don’t think there’s any way that Arsenal won’t win it personally.”

The importance of consistency

The former England striker’s perspective underscores the significance of maintaining focus and composure throughout the remainder of the campaign. Arsenal’s ability to manage pressure, sustain form, and deliver results against both top-tier and mid-table sides will be pivotal in determining whether they can secure the title. With Lineker expressing unwavering support, the narrative around the Premier League remains centred on Arsenal’s potential triumph, highlighting the expectation that the Gunners can convert their current advantage into a historic league victory.