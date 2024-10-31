“I still have a long way to go.” Merino enjoying life at Arsenal after goal against Liverpool

Mikel Merino’s recent goal against Liverpool has not only showcased his talent but also significantly boosted his standing among Arsenal fans. The midfielder, who joined the club during the summer transfer window, was touted as one of the most exciting new imports in the Premier League. His impressive performances since signing have made it clear that he has the potential to secure a prominent place in Arsenal’s starting XI, especially with the contracts of key players like Thomas Partey and Jorginho expiring soon.

Merino arrived at Arsenal with a strong reputation, having excelled in La Liga with Real Sociedad, and there are high hopes that he will replicate that form in the English top flight. Mikel Arteta is confident that he can unlock Merino’s full potential, especially now that the midfielder is beginning to settle into life in London. Early in his Arsenal career, Merino faced setbacks due to an injury, which hindered his ability to make an immediate impact. However, he has expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the club’s staff, teammates, and family during this challenging period.

In a recent interview with AS, Merino spoke candidly about his journey so far, saying, “With the injury it wasn’t the best start for me, but thanks to all the staff, my teammates, my wife, my family, everyone has supported me a lot to turn things around and little by little I’m doing it. I still have a long way to go, but if I have one thing, it’s the desire to improve and learn. I’m happy because the goal helps me continue to gain confidence, to help the team even if it’s not to give them the three points, and the feelings are improving.”

His commitment to self-improvement and his ability to contribute to the team’s success will be crucial as he seeks to establish himself as a key player in Arteta’s squad. If he maintains his focus and humility, Merino is poised to become an integral part of Arsenal’s midfield, capable of helping the club compete at the highest levels domestically and in Europe. As the season progresses, Gunners supporters will be eager to see how Merino continues to develop and influence matches, particularly as he gains more playing time and confidence.

