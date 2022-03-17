“I still haven’t made up my mind.” Arsenal target gives them hope of a transfer

Youri Tielemans has given Arsenal hope they can sign him at the end of this season.

The Belgian midfielder has been one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League.

His current deal at Leicester City expires at the end of the 2022/2023 season, and the Foxes have offered him an extension.

He hasn’t signed it yet, and it seems he is reluctant to remain with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

He could still extend his deal, but he has given Arsenal the chance to convince him to join them.

In a recent interview, he insisted he is yet to decide on his future.

The midfielder said, as quoted by Sun Sports: “I am very calm about my future. My contract runs out in 2023.

“During the summer I will take a look at all my options and take a decision.

“It is not the case that I want to leave at all costs. I still haven’t made up my mind.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is almost certainly taking a step up to a bigger club by the end of this season.

Arsenal will be smart to move for him, and his contract situation means we can sign him for less than his market value.

If we make the top four, we would need to sign the finest players we can get to help us impress in the Champions League.