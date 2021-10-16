‘I still want to play’ Wilshere remains keen to reignite his career

Jack Wilshere says he still wants to play football despite working on his coaching badges.

The injury-prone former Arsenal and England midfielder is currently training with the Gunners’ first team as he looks to stay fit and find a new club.

He is also helping some Arsenal youngsters in developing their careers, having come through the ranks at the Emirates as well.

At 29, he can still play for up to four more years at the highest level, but his injury history has made him one player to avoid for several clubs.

Despite struggling to find another club that will take a chance on him, Wilshere is still hopeful and insists that he can contribute to the game as a player.

He spoke to Sky Sports recently and maintained that he is still keen to have a playing career.

Although he is doing his coaching badges and enjoys helping Arsenal’s youngsters, the former West Ham man maintains that he would only think about becoming a coach in the future and not now.

He said: ‘At the moment I am doing my coaching badges and the club is helping me with them and I am helping some of the Academy kids out as well.

‘It is certainly something I enjoy and maybe something to look at in the future but for now I still want to play.

‘I feel like I still have a lot to give and something to prove which is why I don’t want to finish playing now and start a coaching career just yet.’