“I think £22million is a fair price given the current market” Campbell says Arsenal should cash in on star

Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal to cash in on Hector Bellerin in the summer because his level of performance has dropped over the years.

The right-back is the longest-serving member of the current Arsenal team and is among the leadership group at the club.

The Gunners have relied on him since 2011 when they poached him from Barcelona’s La Masia.

The Spaniard hasn’t been in fine form since his last long-term injury and he has recently found first-team chances had to come by.

He has been linked with a move to PSG and Barcelona in the last few months as he enters the final two years of his current deal.

Campbell agrees that this might be the best time to sell him, but he thinks looking for £25million or £30million might be unrealistic.

He says the full-back has served the club enough, but they need better players to reach the next level.

When asked by Football Insider as to how much the Gunners could expect to recoup for Bellerin, Campbell said: “I think £22million is a fair price given the current market.

“When you start talking about £25million or £30million, that is too much.

“Bellerin has had his good moment and his bad moments in an Arsenal shirt. He came through the ranks and established himself as a regular starter for a number of years and he deserves a lot of credit for that.

“However, if Arsenal want to get this show on the road, they have got to bring in players who are going to improve things.

“Bellerin has never been the same since that injury. A change is best for all parties concerned.”