“I think a draw was the right result.” Pundit reacts to Arsenal’s draw against Liverpool

In their visit to Liverpool this evening, Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw, delivering a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

Traditionally, Mikel Arteta’s side has faced challenges at Anfield, often being overpowered. Still, this match provided them with another opportunity to demonstrate their status as one of the top clubs in the country.

Currently vying for the Premier League title, much like the previous season, the Gunners consider Liverpool their primary contender for the championship, at this moment in time.

Having dropped points against Manchester United in their recent home league game, Liverpool aimed to regain the top spot with a victory over Arsenal. Nevertheless, Arteta’s side presented a formidable challenge, proving resilient for the home team.

Ultimately, both teams shared the spoils after a competitive 90 minutes, and according to pundit Stephen Warnock, it was the right and deserved result.

He said on the BBC:

“It’s interesting there watching Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta embrace there.

“Huge respect for the teams. It was two teams going toe-to-toe. The game ebbed and flowed, and I think a draw was the right result.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We may not have won at Anfield, but Liverpool felt the full force of our capability and will now show us more respect whenever we face them again.

