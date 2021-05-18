“I think a minimum of maybe five changes” Keown names changes Arsenal has to make

Martin Keown says Arsenal needs to make changes to their playing squad in the summer if they are serious about becoming a top team again.

The Gunners will look to bolster their squad when the transfer window reopens and Keown thinks the work ahead is massive.

Arsenal looks set to miss out on European football for the first time in more than two decades.

Mikel Arteta’s team has flattered to deceive and have spent much of this season far from the European places.

They are making a late push for a place in the Europa League or Conference League, though the latter may be a poison chalice.

Regardless of the position they find themselves in when the campaign ends, they would need to make changes and Keown thinks at least five new players need to be brought in including a defender, although he says they have enough firepower in their attack.

He told TalkSport as quoted by Sun Sports:

“Well, it’s a time for change in terms of the players, personnel.

“One to 11, if you go right through the team, Leno’s not signing a new deal by all accounts, Bellerin at right-back is not holding that position down, the two central defenders, you’d say there is uncertainty over who is going to play there.

“[Kieran] Tierney the left-back is probably the only one who is a shoo-in as a defender.

“You run right through the team and it’s the young kids really that are the backbone of the team. [Bukayo] Saka, [Emile] Smith Rowe have been outstanding this season.

“I think a minimum of maybe five changes. I think the front players are still good – I’d keep [Alexandre] Lacazette, I like him actually in the club.

“[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang’s had his problems this season, [Gabriel] Martinelli needs to be used more, maybe on the wing perhaps.

“Then you’ve got Saka to play, Smith Rowe, make sure they build those careers.

“But they need a base in midfield, [Thomas] Partey needs a partner alongside him, they need to spend there.

“Gabriel [Magalhaes] has been disappointing as a central defender, Luiz is about to leave. So there is huge surgery to be made by the manager.”

Arteta will get some support in the next transfer window and he has to know that next season is probably his last chance to get things right.