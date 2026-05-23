“I think about it every day” Arsenal man keeps flirting with a return to his former club

Gabriel Jesus could reportedly return to Palmeiras at the end of the current season as Arsenal prepare for a significant summer rebuild following their successful Premier League campaign.

The Brazilian attacker began his professional career at Palmeiras and has consistently spoken about his desire to return to the club before the end of his playing days. Unlike many players who return to former clubs late in their careers, Jesus has made it clear that he hopes to play for Palmeiras again while still capable of performing at a high level.

Arsenal Open To Summer Exit

Although Jesus remains an important member of the Arsenal squad, he has not been a guaranteed starter in recent months, with the club increasingly prepared to consider offers for him during the upcoming transfer window.

As Arsenal continue planning for the future following their league title success, the club are expected to refresh parts of the squad to maintain their position at the top of English football. Jesus is viewed as one of the players who could depart to create space for new attacking additions ahead of next season.

Jesus Discusses Palmeiras Return

The Brazilian forward is still likely to attract interest from clubs across Europe, but his latest comments have opened the door to a potential move back to his former club in Brazil.

According to ESPN, Jesus admitted that a return to Palmeiras remains firmly on his mind and acknowledged his strong emotional connection with the club where his professional journey began.

He said: “I think about it every day, I keep an eye on them.

“It’s my dream, I’ve already made it clear that one day I’ll return, I just don’t know when, whether it’s today or tomorrow, so, yes, I think about it every day.”

Arsenal are expected to evaluate several changes within the squad this summer as they prepare to defend their Premier League title and continue competing for major honours in Europe.