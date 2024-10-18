“I think all of us deserved that win” says POTM Mariona Caldenty, on Arsenal Women’s UWCL win

Arsenal defeated Valerenga in their first encounter after Jonas Eidevall stepped down as manager, as announced by Arsenal on Tuesday 15th October. The Gunners got off to a good start; Emily Fox broke the deadlock in the second minute of the game.

In the 28th minute of that game, in-form Caitlin Foord doubled Arsenal’s lead. Valerenga pulled one back in the 35th minute thanks to a Laia Codina error, although they were really fortunate to earn that goal given that our Gunners dominated the first half with 71% possession.

The Norwegians attempted to fight back in the second half, but their revival proved ineffective. Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo scored in the 85th and 3rd minutes of extra time, respectively, to secure the 4-1 victory. See full Match Report.

Caldentey, who delivered a player of the match performance and was properly rewarded for it, said after the game that they did everything they could to earn the victory. She admits that for them, as a team, it has been difficult, but they may get confidence from that match, which is a good start.

Mariona admitted, “We put in a lot of effort, and I think all of us deserved that win. It was a hard win, so we are happy with that. We came through a hard week, and we just need to keep working to have some confidence; I think that’s a good start [today].”

🎙️ Mariona post-match: “We put in a lot of effort and I think all of us deserved that win. It was a hard win, so we are happy with that. We came through a hard week and we just need to keep working, to have some confidence; I think that’s a good start [today].” [UEFA] pic.twitter.com/eIqpXDHw3d — matterofarsenal (@matterofarsenal) October 17, 2024

That triumph was fantastic for our Gunners, following two disappointing losses – 5-2 to Bayern Munich in the UWCL and 2-1 to Chelsea in the WSL. Hopefully, that win will pave the way for wonderful days for our Gunner Women, who can still convert this league campaign into a success.

Next up we have a London Derby as our Gunners travel to Chigwell Construction Stadium to face the Hammers, in their next WSL outing. Our Gunners suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to the Hammers last season, so they should go out there with confidence and perform the Hammers off the pitch..

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….