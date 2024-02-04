“I think Arsenal deserved it.” Michael Owen reacts to Arsenal’s win over Liverpool

Michael Owen has acknowledged that Arsenal deserved their victory against Liverpool this evening, following the Gunners’ stunning performance that allowed them to re-enter the title race.

Arsenal had been seeking a resurgence after suffering consecutive league defeats at the end of 2023. Observing Liverpool’s dominance over Chelsea in the preceding match, they were aware of the formidable challenge ahead.

Leading up to the fixture, nearly all pundits concurred that it was a make-or-break game for Mikel Arteta’s side, and Arsenal demonstrated their mettle on the field.

Throughout the game, Arsenal showcased their exceptional skills and maintained composure even after a mistake led to Liverpool equalizing.

Speaking after the game, Owen said on Premier League Productions:

“Liverpool didn’t play badly. Arsenal are a very good team and going away to them is a tough game. It is tiny details and a little mistake here or there is the fine margins. We are talking about two of the top sides in the world. On balance, I think Arsenal deserved it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was a superb performance from our boys, who have shown again why they should not be written off in the title race.

However, this game has been won, and we must focus on winning other matches now.