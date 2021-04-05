‘I think Arsenal is a good fit’ Former Gunner talks up Aguero to Arsenal move

Gael Clichy says Sergio Aguero will be a good fit for Arsenal as he draws the curtain on his Manchester City career.

The Argentinean is one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever had and City has decided against giving him a new deal.

He wouldn’t have a shortage of new teams and Arsenal is one of the sides that have been linked with a move for him.

The Gunners have struggled for goals this season after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to return to his best form of the last two campaigns.

Mikel Arteta might now look towards a new attacker in the summer and none comes better than Aguero.

The Spaniard has also shown that he isn’t afraid of giving chances to experienced players after giving deals to David Luiz and Willian.

Clichy reckons that the striker will want to remain in the Premier League and says the only question is if he would want to play for another English club.

Clichy told Stadium Astro: ‘I could see him staying in the Premier League, because he will want to climb to third or second [in the all-time top goalscorers charts]. He can get there, for sure.

‘Does he want that? Ten years with Manchester City is enough, I think he will move where he can enjoy it a bit more. Can he see himself at another English club? That’s the question.

‘He loves the sun. I would like to see him stay [in England] to get to second or third in goals, but I think he will move away from the Premier League.

‘I think Arsenal is a good fit, in terms of style of play. They play nice football and they create opportunities, but I really doubt he would go there. I’m pretty sure he will go to Spain.’