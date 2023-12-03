“I think Arsenal will win the League” if they win every game until Xmas – says Merson

Arsenal leads the Premier League standings 14 games into the season. After a failed title challenge last season, the Gooners must believe that this is their season – the season they end their Premier League title drought.

Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Wolves ensured that, regardless of how Manchester City and Liverpool perform this weekend, they will remain top of the Premier League. Even so, there’s reason to assume they’re not favorites to win the league. A surprise loss or draw could see them surpassed by either Manchester City or Liverpool. So, how can Arsenal secure their position as league title favorites?

Paul Merson believes his former club needs to be better than their key title rivals in the five games (including the Wolves game) before Christmas. He believes these games have the potential to either win or lose Arsenal the title battle.

“Five games before Boxing Day, big five games coming up for every team,” Merson said on Sky Sports. “If Arsenal get through this, I think Arsenal win the league.”

Following the victory over Wolves, Arsenal will play Luton Town on Tuesday, Aston Villa next Saturday, Brighton on December 17, and Liverpool on December 23.

They must be at their best if they are to continue their unbeaten streak in the next four games. Only perfection will allow them to defeat Manchester City and Liverpool in the title battle.

With four wins plus two wins over West Ham and Fulham to close the year, Arsenal can complete the necessary transfer business early in January and aim to have a dominant run when the league resumes on January 20th.

Darren N

