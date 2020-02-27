I think Arsenal’s game tonight will be just a formality

Today’s game will be easier than the first leg. by Lagos Gooner

Hello Gooners! Today is going to be a good day and also a good night, depending on what part of the world you are in. We are playing Olympiacos for the second time in two weeks and we are going to beat them. They may come at us determined to right the wrong of last week, but they may just play into our hands with their game approach.

We won the first leg by a sweet goal and that should give the Greek team the belief they need to play with all they have. No team gives up after losing by just one goal but in some cases, the desperation to score a quick goal in the second leg, could be the undoing of the goal seeking team. So, how is our game tonight against the Greek team going to be like?

With the players who played in the first leg, the second leg should be a formality. They can do a good job for us, if they stay motivated and don’t get carried away by the lone goal victory they recorded in the first leg. Arteta surely has a job to do; motivating the players and making them see reasons why they have to maintain their sanity and finish up the job. The first leg does not qualify you for the next round, it is the second leg. We need to win them again to qualify. Will it be easy? Yes, it will. Believe me when I say so.

In the first leg, the Greek team never really troubled us and I don’t expect them to trouble us again today. I said it some time ago that this season we are lifting the Europa trophy and the Greeks are not going to stop us.

So this is how the game tonight will pan out; Arsenal will start Leno in goal once again, Mustafi and Luiz will be giving him defensive cover, while Xhaka protects the defence from the midfield. In the attack, we will have Aubameyang, Lacazette and Martinelli playing in a front three. The front three will be a handful for Olympiacos to handle and if care is not taken, they would have been down by two goals to nothing by the end of the first half and by the end of the game tonight we will have scored four unreplied goals. They are going to get beaten well by Arsenal and nothing will stop that.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua