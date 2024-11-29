“I think every game it’s getting better” Odegaard thinks he is getting to his best levels

Martin Odegaard has returned to full fitness after an extended injury layoff, and he is already proving his immense value to Arsenal. In his last two matches, the Gunners dominated their opponents, with Odegaard orchestrating play brilliantly from midfield. His performances have reminded everyone just how crucial he is to the team, particularly given Arsenal’s struggles during his absence.

The Norwegian midfielder has brought a renewed sense of confidence to Mikel Arteta’s side since his return, and the team’s resurgence is clear. Arsenal’s performances with Odegaard in the lineup have been markedly improved, and his presence has helped restore a positive atmosphere in the dressing room. His ability to control the tempo of the game, create chances, and lead by example has been instrumental in Arsenal’s recent success. Odegaard’s return is timely, as the Gunners look to climb higher in both the Premier League and Champions League standings.

Ahead of their match against West Ham, Odegaard spoke to Arsenal Media about his recovery and current form. “I feel good, I think every game it’s getting better,” he said. “Being out for eight or nine weeks, it takes a little bit of time to get that rhythm back and to get full match fitness, but I felt pretty good. I think I’ve done a good job being out and working hard, so I feel good now.”

Odegaard’s contributions to the team go beyond his technical skills. He is the player that makes Arsenal’s system function seamlessly, linking midfield and attack with precision and creativity. His presence elevates the performances of those around him, making him irreplaceable for the Gunners. Arsenal fans and teammates alike will be hoping he remains injury-free for the rest of the campaign, as his fitness will be pivotal in achieving their goals this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…