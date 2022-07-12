“I think” Father of Arsenal star tips him to follow in the steps of Jack Wilshere

Mohamed Elneny’s father has ambitiously tipped his son to become a coach at Arsenal in the future.

The Egyptian midfielder has just signed a short-term extension to his current Gunners deal and will stay at the club for another season.

His performance in the last campaign impressed Mikel Arteta, and he believes the midfielder will help his team in this one.

When his previous deal was running out, several reports linked him with an exit from the club.

However, his father, Nasser Elneny, knew his son will remain, and he says it was obvious because the midfielder loves the Londoners.

Nasser said, as quoted by Mirror Football: “I was sure that Elneny would continue with Arsenal, and I told him that, even though everyone in Egypt was saying that he would leave the team this summer. The Arsenal players love Elneny, he is loved among his colleagues in the dressing room, and the club’s management loves him, so I think he will coach Arsenal in the future.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has been a key member of our squad in the last few seasons, and he deserved to be handed a new contract.

With new players coming into the club, there would be more competition for playing chances.

However, he will bet on himself to still play as often as he can.

