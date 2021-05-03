‘I think Gabi did incredible work today’ Aubameyang praises his Arsenal teammate

Gabriel Martinelli has earned praise from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his performance in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United yesterday.

The Brazilian was in fine form as the Gunners earned a morale-boosting win ahead of their crunch Europa League game against Villarreal on Thursday.

Aubameyang was making his first start in a few weeks, having been out of the team because of a malaria infection.

He scored one of their goals in the game and it was from an assist by Martinelli.

Auba is delighted to be back among the goals and doesn’t take all the credit for his goal.

He praised Martinelli and says the Brazilian was in fine form and thanked him for assisting him.

‘It was a great goal,’ he said to Sky Sports via The Metro.

‘I think Gabi did incredible work today and he gave me this assist as well. All credit to him.

‘I was really happy to score.’

Martinelli will hope he is selected to start the Villarreal game later this week after his performance at the weekend.

Arsenal has a good chance in that game of progress after they netted an away goal in Spain.

A 1-0 win would be enough to see them through, but they have to target scoring more goals in the encounter.