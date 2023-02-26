“I think he paid it back” manager hails Arsenal loanee after his full debut

David Wagner has been impressed by Marquinhos after the Brazilian made a goal-scoring start to his life on loan at Norwich City.

The Brazilian struggled to play for Arsenal in the first half of the season, and the Gunners decided to allow him to leave on loan for the last six months.

He was injured when he first joined the Canaries and only just made his debut for them in the game against Cardiff City yesterday and impressed.

He scored and provided an assist for the Canaries as they earned a 2-0 victory. His manager said afterwards, as quoted by Pinkun: “Without a shadow of a doubt, because of the injury to Kieran, he was going to start this game. We’ve seen enough in training that we have the belief and the confidence to give him the shirt.

“I think he paid it back.

“You can’t ask for more in your first game than a first start, first goal, first assist, even if we know, and he knows as well, we have a lot of work to do with him. I’m very pleased for him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos is clearly a talented boy, which made us add him to our squad, but the youngster has no experience in European football and needed to leave on loan.

His first start is a good one and we hope he continues this way, which would mean he will return to the Emirates as a much better player.

