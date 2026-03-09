“I think he was exceptional” Arteta praises Arsenal youngster

Mikel Arteta has praised the performance of Max Dowman after Arsenal defeated Mansfield in the FA Cup to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Premier League leaders were made to work hard for the victory, with Mansfield producing a determined display throughout the match. The home side believed they had an opportunity to cause an upset when they saw that Arsenal had named a heavily rotated starting line-up.

Despite the changes, the Gunners managed to secure the result they needed to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Teenagers given a major opportunity

Arsenal began the match with Dowman operating in midfield, and he was one of at least two teenagers included in the starting team. The selection demonstrated Arteta’s willingness to trust young players in important fixtures.

Facing a motivated Mansfield side ensured the match was never going to be straightforward. The hosts were determined to make history by claiming a notable result against the strongest team in the Premier League this season.

Dowman had recently returned from a lengthy injury absence, making the opportunity to start the match particularly significant. Despite the circumstances, the young midfielder delivered a confident and composed display.

His performance highlighted both his technical ability and his readiness to contribute at a senior level. For a player still early in his development, the occasion did not appear to overwhelm him.

Arteta praises Dowman’s impact

Dowman continues to be regarded as one of the most promising young talents within Arsenal’s squad. Performances such as this one strengthen the belief that he can become an important player for the club in the future.

His contribution against Mansfield is also likely to give Arteta greater confidence to involve him more frequently in upcoming matches. The manager has shown a willingness to reward players who perform well when given opportunities.

Speaking about Dowman and the other young players involved in the match, Arteta shared his thoughts as quoted by Goal:

“Well, very proud of him, very proud as well of Marli.

“Obviously, two 16-year-olds starting in the FA Cup. That tells us a lot about them, their personality and the quality that they have. And Max, I think he was exceptional.”

