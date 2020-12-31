“I think he will pursue an exit in the summer” Campbell reckons England international will want to leave Arsenal

Kevin Campbell reckons that Ainsley Maitland-Niles will ask to leave Arsenal at the end of this season if he continues to be snubbed by Mikel Arteta.

The Englishman has recently won his first England cap because of his fine start to the season.

Yet, he has lost his place in the Arsenal first team in recent weeks.

Arteta had trusted him with game time when the campaign started, and he took his opportunity well.

But as the season went on, he has been sidelined at the club and Campbell thinks the current snub makes no sense.

He says that the midfielder has already proven himself at club and international level and he simply has to play.

He admits that Maitland-Niles loves Arsenal, but at the moment, what he needs is playing time, and if he cannot get that at the Emirates, he would be better off leaving for another team.

When asked by Football Insider if he expected Maitland-Niles to look to exit the club in 2021, Campbell said: “I think he will pursue an exit in the summer.

“Although he loves the club, he is an England international now – he has to play football.

“There is no point loving the club and being a bit-part player. You have proven you can do it on numerous occasions, you are a full England international and you are on the bench…

“That is not going to last.”