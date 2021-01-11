“I think he would be a very clever signing’ Pundit praises Arsenal-target

Kevin Campbell says that Emiliano Buendia will be a very clever signing for Arsenal to make.

The Argentinean has been linked with a move to the Emirates this month as Arsenal look to add a creative midfielder to their fold.

Mikel Arteta has seen his team struggle with creativity, and that is something that Buendia has been delivering for Norwich City.

He was one of their best players in the Premier League last season and has remained key to their push to return to the top flight once again.

Campbell thinks that Arsenal would be making a good signing if they land him.

He said that the midfielder is exactly the type of player that Arteta wants and praised him for his ability to pick a pass, work hard and having the energy that Arsenal’s team has missed.

When asked by Football Insider if he would welcome the arrival of Buendia at the Emirates, Campbell said: “I think he would be a very clever signing.

“I like him. He has the qualities that Mikel Arteta is looking for in a player. Not only can he pick a pass, he can score and he works hard. He has that energy which has been missing from the team for long periods of this season.

“I think there is some really good players in the Championship and Buendia is one of them. He would fit what Arteta wants to do perfectly.

“I know Norwich will be desperate to keep him but this is Arsenal and business is business. I am sure Buendia would want to join Arsenal, that is for sure.”

Arsenal hasn’t made any signing this month. With a few more weeks left, they have time to get serious about Buendia.