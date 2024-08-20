‘I think he would fit in’ Lineker latest pundit to recommend Toney to Arsenal

Gary Lineker is the latest pundit to argue that it should be a no-brainer for Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney this summer.

The striker has been on the radar of the Gunners and several top European clubs for months.

With Toney’s contract at Brentford set to expire at the end of this season, the Bees are eager to sell him now rather than risk losing him for free next year.

Although several clubs are showing serious interest, Arsenal does not appear to be among them, as Mikel Arteta’s side seems to be focusing on other targets.

It looks like Arsenal may not invest in a new striker during this transfer window, but Lineker believes they should, with Toney being a specific recommendation.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker said: ‘I like Ivan Toney a lot. I think he’s super talented and gives you a completely different from what else they’ve got.

‘He’s a real threat and technically a really good footballer so I think he would fit in at Arsenal. Once you’re at the stage where a player is left out, the writing does appear to be on the wall.’

Toney is one of the best strikers available on the market, and it is surprising that we are not pushing to sign him.

However, it seems our manager does not fancy him so much and we trust his judgement on the striker.

