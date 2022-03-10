“I think he would fit in perfectly.” Groves urges Arsenal to sign Premier League star

Former Arsenal star, Perry Groves has named Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the striker he believes Arsenal needs right now.

The Englishman is on the radar of the Gunners and he is one of many players who have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

The Everton star has become an England international and remains the main striker at the Merseyside club.

Considering that the Toffees are close to getting relegated from the Premier League, a move to Arsenal will represent a significant upgrade for the striker and Groves wants the deal to be done.

He said via The Daily Star: ‘I would bring in someone like [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin. I think he would fit in perfectly.’

Groves added: ‘Calvert-Lewin’s attitude is good, taught by Carlo Ancelotti and off the ball he can close down and press.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have watched Calvert Lewin impress for Everton in the last few seasons.

He has the talent to thrive at a big club and the Emirates will give him a chance to test himself at the highest level.

Arsenal might finish this season inside the top four and that could persuade him to choose a move to the Emirates in the summer.