“I think he would fit in perfectly.” Groves urges Arsenal to sign Premier League star

Former Arsenal star, Perry Groves has named Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the striker he believes Arsenal needs right now.
The Englishman is on the radar of the Gunners and he is one of many players who have been linked with a move to the Emirates.
The Everton star has become an England international and remains the main striker at the Merseyside club.
Considering that the Toffees are close to getting relegated from the Premier League, a move to Arsenal will represent a significant upgrade for the striker and Groves wants the deal to be done.
He said via The Daily Star: ‘I would bring in someone like [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin. I think he would fit in perfectly.’
Groves added: ‘Calvert-Lewin’s attitude is good, taught by Carlo Ancelotti and off the ball he can close down and press.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have watched Calvert Lewin impress for Everton in the last few seasons.
He has the talent to thrive at a big club and the Emirates will give him a chance to test himself at the highest level.
Arsenal might finish this season inside the top four and that could persuade him to choose a move to the Emirates in the summer.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I would rather we go for Richardson.
Would rather Richarlison
I think he would suit us so much better than DCL. Him in a better team can be a great addition plus DCL has to many injuries for me to really want him and no real resale value if he don’t make it.
I honestly think DCL is bang average with the odd moment of brilliance.
And he’s injured all the time…
Richarlison
If we can get Calvert Lewin it will be a perfect fit for the Arteta rebuilding Project. Good luck