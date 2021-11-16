“I think he’s an Arsenal type of player” Ex-Liverpool man wants attacker to ignore his former club for Arsenal

Steve McManaman believes Marco Asensio is more suited towards playing for Arsenal than Liverpool as both Premier League clubs look to sign him.

The Daily Mail reports that the Spaniard could leave Real Madrid in the summer as he continues to struggle for playing time.

Liverpool has one of the deadliest attacking lineups in the world at the moment. Although the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane aren’t getting any younger, McManaman believes he would struggle to play regularly there.

The former Liverpool midfielder insists he would get more playing time at the Emirates because the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette would soon leave the club.

‘Marco Asensio hasn’t played enough at Real Madrid,’ McManaman said via the same report.

‘His reputation was probably better two years ago when he first came onto the scene and scored a bunch of lovely goals, in the Champions League final against Juventus in 2017 in Cardiff and in the Super Cup, a lovely goal, against Barcelona.

‘But since then he’s had injuries and of course Real Madrid aren’t the team that they were four years ago, and his level has come off.

‘If (he was to move to) a club next year I’d say it would be Arsenal. Aubameyang’s coming to the end of his career – or he’s certainly into his thirties – and with Lacazette in a similar position and coming to the end of his contract, Asensio could be at a club where he’d probably have more joy of playing.

‘If he’s to leave in 18 months, it’s still a long, long way away. But I think he’s an Arsenal type of player, like an [Martin] Odegaard, who’s good on the ball, not necessarily really quick, but turns well, scores goals and makes chances.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is an exciting talent to watch and some of his goals are simply outrageous.

I know it seems Arsenal is always rushing to rescue a player from Real Madrid, but Asensio genuinely looks the real deal.

The Spaniard is a much better player when compared to Nicolas Pepe and he would bring valuable winning experience to the Arsenal dressing room.

If the Gunners can offload the Ivorian and the likes of Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, signing Asensio would be easier.