“I think he’s had a really wasted season” Watts expects Arsenals attacker to leave in the summer

Arenal fan and journalist Charles Watts has tipped Arsenal to cash in on Reiss Nelson when the transfer window reopens.

The Englishman is one of the best players to have emerged from their academy in recent years.

He looked to be making a case for himself in Mikel Arteta’s team last season but has regressed in this campaign.

The Gunners have a lot of quality players in attack and Arteta has favoured others ahead of him.

The winger, who has even had a successful loan stint outside of England, is now playing Under 23 football.

Watts says he has wasted this season in his career development and has tipped him to leave the Emirates when the transfer window reopens.

He claims that it makes no sense for someone so talented and close to the first team to be playing with the reserve team right now.

He said on his YouTube channel: “I think Reiss will be off in the summer. I think he’s had a really wasted season, to be honest, certainly, a wasted second half of the season. He should have gone out on loan, that wasn’t Arsenal’s fault really, there were opportunities for him to go out on loan, but he decided to stay.

“I’m not sure why really because now he’s just playing Under-23s football which makes little sense to me for a player of that quality. So yeah, I think he will go, I think he’ll be gone and will be one of the few players that Arsenal cash in on in the summer.”

He has just two Premier League appearances to his name in this campaign and his development needs more game time.