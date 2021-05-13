“I think he’s kind of used and abused.” Former Gunner warns Saka to find a position and stick to it

Ashley Cole has urged Bukayo Saka to find one position and become a specialist there if he wants to become a world-class player.

The Englishman has thrived in the current Arsenal team mostly because of his versatility.

Mikel Arteta has used him in a variety of positions including as a left-back, a right and a left-winger.

This has helped him to gain more playing time and has been important to the team getting good results.

Cole says Arteta would like that as a manager because the teenager makes his work easy.

However, it isn’t good for Saka as a player and Cole even said the gaffer is simply using and abusing him by playing him in a variety of positions.

Speaking on Sky, Cole said as quoted by Sun Sports: “As Jamie [Redknapp] says, [he’s] a shining light in this Arsenal team. He plays with courage, [he’s] fearless at times.

“But I just feel when you don’t cement down one position, it’s very, very difficult to nail that down and be a top, top player.

“As a manager, you love it because he’s adaptable and he can play in three or four positions, which is brilliant.

“But I feel for him at times because I think he’s kind of used and abused.”

Saka is one of the top players at Arsenal and he would hope to finally get a regular playing spot in the team at the start of next season.

Nevertheless, he should always be willing to help the team out in other positions when the need arises.